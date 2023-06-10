ST. ALBANS CITY —An attempted burglary, a stolen bench and someone throwing frisbees at windows: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, May 29:
6:56 a.m. A bench was reported stolen from a building on South Main Street.
8:08 p.m. Clothing was reported stolen from a building on Upper Welden Street.
Tuesday, May 30:
5:28 a.m. An attempted burglary was reported on Lake Street.
12:53 p.m. Alcohol was reported stolen from a building on Lake Street.
Wednesday, May 31:
1:55 p.m. There were reports of someone intoxicated hanging out in a parking garage on Hampton Lane.
4:37 p.m. A tractor trailer was reported stolen on Upper Welden Street.
Thursday, June 1:
10:10 a.m. There were reports of a man lying on the ground on Kingman Street
6:48 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on Stowell Street.
Friday, June 2:
7:10 p.m. There were reports of an ATV blocking the road on Russell Street.
10:57 p.m. Firecrackers were reportedly thrown from a car on Diamond Street.
Saturday, June 3:
11:49 a.m. A back window was reportedly smashed on Lower Welden Street.
10:57 p.m. Firecrackers were reportedly thrown from a car window in the area of Diamond Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Sunday, June 4:
12:28 a.m. Frisbees were reportedly thrown at windows in the area of North Main Street and City Hall.
12:47 p.m. Someone was being harassed by a neighbor on South Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.