ST. ALBANS CITY — An abandoned vehicle, verbal altercations and a found wallet: these are just a few of the calls St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Monday, Nov. 7:
6:24 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Lake Street.
7:46 a.m. A verbal altercation between a man and woman was reported on Ranimer Place.
Tuesday, Nov. 8:
9:21 a.m. Money was taken from a man in a fraud scheme on Oak Street, according to reports.
2:31 p.m. A verbal altercation reportedly occurred between a man and a woman on Lake Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 9:
1:07 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on Lincoln Avenue.
9:35 p.m. A verbal altercation was reported between a man and a woman on Brainerd Street.
Thursday, Nov. 10:
2:10 p.m. A wallet was found in the area of Lower Newton Street and Federal Street.
7:01 p.m. A loose dog was reported in the area of Rugg Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 11:
9:00 a.m. A man reportedly threatened a man on Kingman Street.
9:27 p.m. Loud music was reported on Kingman Street.
Saturday, Nov. 12:
11:22 a.m. A woman threatened a woman on Upper Welden Street, according to reports.
8:28 p.m. A man was reportedly intoxicated in the area of Federal Street and Hampton Lane.
Sunday, Nov. 13:
8:40 p.m. A broken window was reported on Kingman Street.
11:41 p.m. There was a verbal altercation between a man and a woman on Bank Street.
