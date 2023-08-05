ST. ALBANS CITY — A stolen truck, smashed windows and cell phones in the trash: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, July 24:
12:26 p.m. There was a verbal argument on Cherry Street Court, according to reports.
6:33 p.m. Someone was reportedly bit and attacked by their neighbor's dog on Nason Street.
Tuesday, July 25:
12:25 a.m. A neighbor was reported screaming on Congress Street.
7:06 a.m. A bag of cellphones was reported found in a trash can on North Main Street.
Wednesday, July 26:
6:41 a.m. A truck was stolen on Upper Gilman Street, according to reports.
3:23 p.m. A woman was reportedly yelling on Congress Street.
Thursday, July 27:
1:40 a.m. A vehicle was reportedly being tailgated on South Main Street.
3:46 p.m. A caller claimed a business was pumping water into his yard on Sawyer Street.
Friday, July 28:
8:00 a.m. Car windows were reportedly smashed in an act of vandalism on Lake Street.
8:36 p.m. Items were reported stolen from a person's home on Rugg Street.
Saturday, July 29:
2:17 p.m. There was a report of a woman walking around with no shoes on Lincoln Avenue and Upper Welden Street.
7:57 p.m. A domestic disturbance over the custody of a child on was reported Lincoln Avenue.
Sunday, July 30:
2:42 p.m. Someone reportedly received threatening text messages on Upper Welden Street.
7:38 p.m. There was a pickup truck revving its engine on North Main Street, according to reports.
