ST. ALBANS CITY —A woman refusing to leave a residence, a dog barking for hours and a reported theft at Beverage Mart: these are just a few of the calls St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Monday, Oct. 24:
10:28 a.m. A dog was reported found in the area of Lemnah Drive and Nason Street.
6:17 p.m. A neighbor was reportedly refusing to give the caller's dog back on Congress Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 25:
1:52 p.m. There was a reported theft at Beverage Mart on Lake Street.
3:36 p.m. A man picked up a kid by the hoodie of his jacket on Spruce Street, according to reports.
Wednesday, Oct. 26:
9:31 a.m. An upset looking man was smashing things on Rublee Street
2:34 p.m. A woman reportedly refused to leave a residence on U.S. Route 7.
Thursday, Oct. 27:
9:16 a.m. A vehicle reportedly backed into a fence on Lake Street.
4:47 p.m. A person was laying on the railroad tracks in the area of Lake Street and Federal Street, according to reports.
Friday, Oct. 28:
9:48 a.m. There was a report of a dog barking for hours in the area of Hodges Court and Burnell Terrace.
2:27 p.m. There was a burglary reported on Lincoln Avenue where 3 batteries, a battery charger and an impact drill were stolen.
Saturday, Oct. 29:
1:46 a.m. A caller was heard yelling in a domestic disturbance call from South Main Street.
2:59 p.m. A neighbor was reportedly playing loud music on Congress Street.
Sunday, Oct. 30:
12:10 p.m. A person was stumbling, pacing and slurring words on North Main Street, according to reports.
10:41 p.m. A truck with a trailer was reportedly blocking a driveway on Lower Welden Street.
