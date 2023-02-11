ST. ALBANS CITY — A verbal dispute, a stolen vehicle and vandalism: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Sunday, Jan. 29:
9:08 p.m. There was a report of a verbal dispute between a man and woman on Lincoln Ave.
Monday, Jan. 30:
2:39 a.m. A car alarm reportedly went off on South Main Street.
11:51 a.m. There was a report of a woman being threatened on Edward Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 31:
10:08 a.m. Eaton’s Jewelry was reportedly vandalized on North Main Street.
7:53 p.m. A vehicle was stolen on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 1:
8:58 a.m. Former tenants of a residence were reportedly trying to break in on Lake Street.
9:06 a.m. There was a report of a smashed windshield on Allen Street.
Thursday, Feb. 2:
6:26 a.m. There was a report of a domestic assault on Maple Street.
1:51 p.m. Someone was scammed out of $25,000 on Federal Street, according to reports.
Friday, Feb. 3:
12:13 a.m. A group of men were reported to be standing outside of a Fairfield Street residence suspiciously.
10:57 p.m. A possible fight in progress was reported on Kingman Street.
Saturday, Feb. 4:
1:47 a.m. A person was reportedly refusing to leave a residence on Ranimer Place.
2:21 a.m. There were reports of a dog barking loudly on a porch on Diamond Street.
Sunday, Feb. 5:
2:36 a.m. A man was attempting to break windows on Lake Street, according to reports.
3:52 a.m. Stomping and banging was reportedly coming from an apartment on North Main Street.
