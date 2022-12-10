ST. ALBANS CITY —A vandalized church, people drinking in a stairwell and credit card fraud: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Nov. 28:
4:08 p.m. An owl was reportedly found sitting on Thunderbird Road.
6:24 p.m. A man was screaming all day on Congress Street, according to reports.
Tuesday, Nov. 29:
9:21 a.m. A man reportedly threatened a caller on Oak Street.
9:26 a.m. There was a report of someone actively burglarizing a residence on Allen Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 30:
9:26 a.m. A disgruntled employee was threatening other employees on Federal Street, according to reports.
12:41 p.m. A church was reportedly vandalized on Fairfield Street.
Thursday, Dec. 1:
2:47 a.m. There was a report of three possible gunshot sounds on Congress Street.
1:00 p.m. People were reportedly drinking in a stairwell on Hampton Lane.
Friday, Dec. 2:
2:27 p.m. A man came home to find his things gone through on Pine Plains Road, according to reports.
4:17 p.m. An open package was reportedly found in a driveway on Lake Street.
Saturday, Dec. 3:
10:29 a.m. A car was reportedly blocking a parking lot on Lake Street.
2:39 p.m. There was a report of credit card fraud on South Main Street.
Sunday, Dec. 4:
1:53 a.m. An intoxicated man was sleeping in the front door of a building on North Main Street, according to reports.
2:01 a.m. There was a report of two men arguing on Lake Street.
