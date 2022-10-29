ST. ALBANS CITY — A stolen trail camera and dogs left in vehicles: these are just a few of the calls St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Monday, Oct. 17:
8:50 a.m. A trail camera was reported stolen from Monument Road.
4:56 p.m. A woman was harassing another woman on Lake Street, according to reports.
Tuesday, Oct. 18:
4:18 a.m. There were reportedly two men with flashlights in a parking lot on Lake Street.
4:09 p.m. A dog was reported left in a car on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 19:
2:45 p.m. Bottles were reported stolen from a porch on Lower Gilman Street.
10:06 p.m. A dog was allegedly left in a vehicle on North Main Street.
Friday, Oct. 21:
2:00 p.m. A cell phone was reported found on Farrar Street.
5:35 p.m. A vehicle was parked for an extended period of time on South Main Street, according to reports.
Saturday, Oct. 22
12:07 p.m. A set of keys was reported found on North Main Street.
5:27 p.m. There was reportedly a road rage incident on Kingman Street.=
Sunday, Oct. 23:
4:42 a.m. A woman was kicking a door on South Main Street, according to reports.
8:43 p.m. There was a report of stolen alcohol on Lake Street.
