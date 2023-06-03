ST. ALBANS CITY — A stolen scooter, someone screaming and a trash can on fire: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, May 22:
1:21 a.m. A suspicious person was reportedly seen on Lower Welden Street.
10:31 a.m. There was a report of slashed tires on North Main Street.
Tuesday, May 23:
1:50 p.m. There was a report of dirt bikes causing a disturbance on Airport Road.
10:09 p.m. A woman was reportedly following another woman on Rugg Street.
Wednesday, May 24:
5:41 p.m. A man lit a trash can on fire in the area of Bank Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to reports.
8:49 p.m. A man reportedly threatened a woman on Lakeview Terrace.
Thursday, May 25:
6:07 a.m. A scooter was reported stolen from North Main Street.
2:13 p.m. A man reportedly broke into a residence on Lower Welden Street.
Friday, May 26:
9:47 a.m. An electric bike was reported stolen from a building on Congress Street.
8:55 p.m A man was reportedly seen breaking into a car on North Main Street near Walgreens.
Saturday, May 27:
9:19 a.m. Someone reportedly stole a phone from someone else on Ranimer Place.
3:18 p.m. A person was reportedly screaming on Congress Street.
Sunday, May 28:
11:52 a.m. A dog was reportedly locked in a vehicle on Lake Street.
10:28 p.m. There was loud music causing a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue, according to reports.
