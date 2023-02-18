ST. ALBANS CITY — A stolen phone, slashed tires and a found wallet: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Feb. 6:
8:13 a.m. The tires of a vehicle were reported to be slashed on North Main Street.
1:40 p.m. A wallet was reported found and retrieved on Lake Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 7:
3:13 p.m. An apartment door was reported to be vandalized on Lake Street.
6:06 p.m. A woman reportedly threatened people in a home on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 8:
1:46 p.m. A phone was reported stolen from a building on Kingman Street.
11:44 p.m. A caller said people working on a roof on North Main Street were making too much noise.
Thursday, Feb. 9:
8:20 a.m. Someone witnessed a fight between three men on Federal Street.
12:17 p.m. Unwelcome people were reportedly walking around some property on Hoyt Street.
Friday, Feb. 10:
9:01 a.m. A wallet was reported stolen and there were charges on some cards it contained on Forest Hill Drive.
8:37 p.m. A home was reportedly hit with paintballs on Cedar Street.
Saturday, Feb. 11:
12:34 p.m. A truck was reportedly in the middle of the street and the operator was yelling at people on Lincoln Avenue.
2:37 p.m. Two men were physically fighting each other on Ranimer Place.
