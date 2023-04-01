ST. ALBANS CITY — A stolen gun, a smashed car window and a man harassing people: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, March 20:
8:47 a.m. A gun was reported stolen on Lower Welden Street.
11:42 a.m. People were reportedly arguing on Hoyt Street.
Tuesday, March 21:
1:47 a.m. A washer and dryer were reported stolen from a building on Hoyt Street.
3:04 p.m. A Playstation 5 was reported stolen on North Main Street.
Wednesday, March 22:
8:19 a.m. Graffiti was reported found on the back of a building on Stebbins Street.
11:36 a.m. A window was reportedly smashed out of a car on Hampton Lane.
Thursday, March 23:
7:15 a.m. On South Main Street, a man was reportedly harassing other people.
3:34 p.m. A license plate and keys were stolen from a car on Kingman Street, according to reports.
Friday, March 24:
8:46 a.m. From a vehicle on Messenger Street, items were reportedly taken.
5:15 p.m. There was a complaint of a mini dirt bike driving erratically in the area of Lower Welden Street and Russell Street, according to reports.
Saturday, March 25:
5:52 a.m. A phone was reportedly found in a roadway on Elm Street.
10:19 a.m. A bike was reported stolen from Nason Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.