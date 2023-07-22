ST. ALBANS CITY — A stolen cat, two men arguing and a lost wallet: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, July 10:
9:29 a.m. There was a complaint that a camper was reportedly parked on a property and running on North Main Street.
1:04 p.m. There was a report of two men arguing on Nason Street.
Tuesday, July 11:
10:02 a.m. A wallet was reported lost on North Main Street near Jeff’s Seafood.
4:16 p.m. A car was reportedly vandalized with objects thrown at it on Maiden Lane.
Wednesday, July 12:
2:14 p.m. A man was reportedly yelled at and threatened by a man on Church Street.
3:09 p.m. A credit card was reported stolen from Nason Street.
Thursday, July 13:
3:56 p.m. A man was reportedly going through a dumpster on Maple Street.
4:37 p.m. There was a verbal altercation on Lake Street.
Friday, July 14:
1:03 p.m. A package was reported stolen from a porch on Kingman Street.
5:42 p.m. There was a report of verbal harassment on Maple Street.
Saturday, July 15:
12:43 a.m. There was a complaint about men standing near a gas pump looking suspicious on South Main Street.
10:51 a.m. A man drove away with callers belongings on North Main Street, according to reports.
Sunday, July 16:
12:11 p.m A vehicle reportedly broke down in the area of Lower Newton Street and North Main Street.
8:21 p.m. A cat was reported stolen from Federal Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.