ST. ALBANS CITY — A stolen bike, a dog barking loudly and a missing package:these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Aug. 1:
5:28 a.m. A bike was reportedly left on a piece of property on Federal Street.
11:55 a.m. There was a report that someone was threatening their neighbor on South Main Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 2:
3:59 p.m. A crossbow was reportedly stolen from the deck of a property on Upper Welden Street.
10:06 p.m. There was a report of an unknown man opening a door on Rainmer Place.
Wednesday, Aug. 3:
8:23 a.m. A stolen vehicle was reportedly found unoccupied on South Elm Street.
3:52 p.m. A naked man was seen walking on South Main Street, according to reports.
Thursday, Aug. 4:
2:00 p.m. A dog was barking loudly on Cedar Street, according to reports.
7:49 p.m. A package was reported missing on Congress Street.
Friday, Aug. 5:
9:29 a.m. A beehive was reported stolen on Carter Hill Road.
5:44 p.m. A man left a store with a coat full of items on Lake Street.
Saturday, Aug. 6:
8:38 a.m. A man was sitting at St. Albans Free Library on Maiden Lane drinking and falling asleep, according to reports.
9:09 a.m. A car was reportedly broken into on Edward Street.
Sunday, Aug. 7:
1:49 p.m. Car windows were reportedly smashed in the area of Federal Street and Lake Street.
5:06 p.m. A woman was assaulted by a family member on Maple Street, according to reports.
