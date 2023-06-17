ST. ALBANS CITY — A stolen bench, five found wallets and a woman digging through garbage: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, June 5:
8:28 a.m. A bench was reported stolen from Barlow Street.
11:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly yelling on Upper Welden Street.
Tuesday, June 6:
12:26 p.m. A woman reportedly assaulted a man on Huntington Street.
12:34 p.m. A bike was reportedly stolen on North Main Street.
Wednesday, June 7:
3:56 p.m. There were reports of a fight on Lake Street.
4:16 p.m. Someone made threatening posts on Facebook near Huntington Street, according to reports.
Thursday, June 8:
8:01 a.m. A woman was digging through the garbage on Finn Avenue, according to reports.
2:26 p.m. There was a car parked in the middle of the road on Russell Street, according to reports.
Friday, June 9:
11:31 a.m. Credit card information was stolen near North Main Street.
12:49 p.m. Thousands of dollars were stolen from a building on Lake Street, according to reports.
Saturday, June 10:
1:45 p.m. Five wallets were found in a United States Postal Service blue bin on North Main Street.
10:28 p.m. A person was threatened by a group outside on South Main Street, according to reports.
Sunday, June 11:
4:34 p.m. A wallet was found on Nason Street near the railroad tracks.
10:21 p.m. A man was yelling at a parked vehicle on Kingman Street.
