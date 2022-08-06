ST. ALBANS CITY — A possible break in, a speeding vehicle and loud music: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, July 25:
12:49 p.m. Medication was stolen from a building on Maiden Lane, according to reports.
2:13 p.m. There was a report of a disturbance between neighbors on Allen Street.
Tuesday, July 26:
4:08 a.m. There was reportedly a possible break in on Lower Welden Street.
6:49 a.m. A naked man was reportedly sitting in some grass in the area of South Main Street and Access Road.
Wednesday, July 27:
3:38 a.m. There was a report of a intoxicated woman on Huntington Street.
2:35 p.m.. There was a report of speeding on Stowell Street.
Thursday, July 28:
5:53 a.m. There was a dpg barking in the area of Lower Welden Street and Russell Street.
8:59 a.m. There was reportedly theft of merchandise on Lake Street.
Friday, July 29:
4:49 p.m. There was a report of a child stuck in a vehicle on North Main Street.
9:26 p.m. There was reportedly loud music on Lower Welden Street.
Saturday, July 30:
10:07 a.m. Windows of a vehicle were reported broken on Diamond Street.
11:16 p.m. A purse was reported stolen on Maple Street.
