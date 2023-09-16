ST. ALBANS CITY —A physical fight, a rip in window vinyl and stolen alcohol: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Sept. 4:
1:44 a.m. There were reports of an intoxicated woman wandering around a parking lot in the area of Fairfield Street and Church Street.
7:49 p.m. Someone was harassed over social media on Maple Street, according to reports.
Tuesday, Sept. 5:
11:12 a.m. Someone reportedly left a salon without paying on North Main Street
7:03 p.m. There was a physical fight between two people on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 6:
12:57 p.m. There was a rip in vinyl on a window on Hampton Lane.
4:47 p.m. Someone reportedly resold concert tickets from their friend without their permission on South Main Street.
Thursday, Sept. 7:
7:45 a.m. People were reportedly sleeping in a car on Hampton Lane.
10:21 a.m. There was a disturbance between two people on North Main Street.
Friday, Sept. 8:
7:53 p.m. A caller was yelled at for parking in her own driveway at Nason Street, according to reports.
8:30 p.m. Alcohol was reported stolen from a store on Lake Street.
Saturday, Sept. 9:
1:16 p.m. There was damage to some grass from a motor vehicle on South Main Street, according to reports.
3:25 p.m. A bike was reported stolen from outside of a building on South Main Street.
Sunday, Sept. 10:
10:37 a.m. A caller was reportedly being harassed by a family next door on Hoyt Street.
8:53 p.m. Bottles were reportedly stolen off a porch on High Street.
