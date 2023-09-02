ST. ALBANS CITY —Stolen vapes, someone yelling from the woods and counterfeit money: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Aug. 21:
9:26 a.m. A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on Murray Drive.
3:14 p.m. A woman was reportedly smashing household items on Tarte Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 22:
8:27 a.m. A vehicle was reportedly parked in Greenwood Cemetery.
11:31 a.m. A caller reported being threatened by a neighbor on Hoyt Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 23:
8:19 p.m. A cellphone was found in Taylor Park on North Main Street.
9:03 p.m. Lights were reportedly going on and off suspiciously because the bulb was burning out on Orchard Street.
Thursday, Aug. 24:
8:44 p.m. Items were reported stolen from a Maplefields convenience store on Lake Street.
10:24 p.m. An intoxicated man was reportedly running down South Elm Street near Houghton Park.
Friday, Aug. 25:
11:29 a.m. One $100 worth of vapes were reported stolen from a store on Federal Street.
5:17 p.m. A person was reportedly punching the side of a building in the area of North Main Street and Lake Street.
Saturday, Aug. 26:
7:10 a.m. A wallet was found on Barlow Street.
5:57 p.m. A backpack was reportedly taken from a person by someone who left in a truck on Lake Street.
Sunday, Aug. 27:
2:26 p.m. Someone reportedly heard someone yell “hey” from the woods on Nason Street.
8:29 p.m. A delivery driver reportedly received counterfeit money on Lake Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.