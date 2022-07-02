ST. ALBANS CITY — A person kicking a dog, loud barking and a stolen bike:these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, June 6:
1:11 p.m. A backpack and other items were reported stolen from a tent in the area of Federal Street and Aldis Street.
5:36 p.m. Threats were reportedly made between two parties on Upper Welden Street.
Tuesday, June 7:
9:14 a.m. There was a report that someone was trying to get into a window in the area on High Street.
1:57 p.m. A complaint was made about a person kicking a dog on Diamond Street.
Wednesday, June 8:
1:13 a.m. A dog was reportedly barking in the area of Bishop Street and Lincoln Avenue.
12:06 p.m. A woman was allegedly harassed by a neighbor on Lake Street.
Thursday, June 9:
6:34 a.m. A backpack with a knife was allegedly found on Oak Street.
5:36 p.m. There was a report that a man was threatening to destroy a home from Lower Welden Street.
Friday, June 10:
7:49 a.m. A bike was reported stolen from Hampton Lane.
1:18 p.m. There was a complaint about motorcycles racing on North Main Street.
Saturday, June 11:
4:17 p.m. There was a complaint about a drone flying close to the windows of a home on Maple Street.
7:11 p.m. A dog was reportedly left in a car on Lake Street.
Sunday, June 12:
5:27 a.m. A dog was reportedly barking loudly on Lower Welden Street.
7:25 p.m. There was a complaint about racing motorcycles on North Main Street.
