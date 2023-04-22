ST. ALBANS CITY — A man stumbling around a parking lot, a woman causing a disturbance and a stolen kitten: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, April 10:
11:56 a.m. A man was reportedly being chased in the area of South Elm Street and Houghton Park.
8:30 p.m. It was reported that a cup of ice was thrown out of a vehicle on Hampton Lane.
Tuesday, April 11:
8:05 a.m. A man was reportedly stumbling around a parking lot on Fairfield Street.
7:14 p.m. There was a man yelling and being rude on Congress Street, according to reports.
Wednesday, April 12:
12:30 p.m. A man was reportedly loitering on North Main Street.
8:39 p.m. A complaint was reported against a vehicle for operating erratically in the area of Fairfield Street and Main Street.
Thursday, April 13:
12:47 p.m. A man threatened a man on North Elm Street, according to reports.
6:28 p.m. There was a report of someone banging loudly on walls on Cherry Tree Court.
Friday, April 14:
12:18 p.m. A woman was reportedly causing a disturbance on Lake Street.
3:11 p.m. A man was causing issues by threatening and harassing on Kingman Street, according to reports.
Saturday, April 15:
9:46 a.m. A kitten was reported stolen on High Street.
5:31 p.m. A motorcycle was reportedly going too fast on Cedar Street.
Sunday, April 16:
12:28 p.m. A man was reported to be yelling on Congress Street.
6:29 p.m. A phone was reported stolen from a building on South Main Street.
