ST. ALBANS CITY — A man banging on doors, graffiti on Lake Street and broken windows: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Sunday, Dec. 4:
1:53 a.m. There was reportedly a heavily intoxicated man on North Main Street.
10:26 a.m. A woman stole and used a bank card on Bank Street, according to reports.
Monday, Dec. 5:
12:10 a.m. There was a man reportedly banging on doors on North Main Street.
1:37 a.m. A man was reportedly loitering on North Main Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 6:
1:55 a.m. Three loud logs were reportedly making noise on Congress Street.
11:31 a.m. There was graffiti on a building on Lake Street, according to reports.
Wednesday, Dec. 7:
8:38 a.m. A white vehicle was smashed on North Main Street, according to reports.
12:05 p.m. There was a report of broken windows on Kingman Street.
Thursday, Dec. 8:
11:08 p.m. A man was reportedly being harassed on Maiden Lane.
11:17 p.m. On North Main Street, there was a report of a suspicious car in a driveway without lights on.
Friday, Dec. 9:
8:55 a.m. Car windows were reportedly smashed in an act of vandalism on Ranimar Place.
7:26 p.m. A woman was being aggressive to employees in a store on Federal Street, according to reports.
Saturday, Dec. 10:
10:51 a.m. Two firearms were reportedly stolen in a burglary on Spruce Street.
6:20 p.m. A vehicle was swerving all over the road on South Main Street, according to reports.
Sunday, Dec. 11:
9:31 a.m. On Lake Street, a woman reportedly stole a Twisted Tea from a store.
2:30 A dog was barking on North Elm Street, according to reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.