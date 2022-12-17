Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Additional snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible by early this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of the Champlain Valley and northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel conditions will slowly improve as temperatures warm to near freezing, however scattered to widespread power outages will persist. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow tapers off to snow showers this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&