ST. ALBANS CITY — A locked bike reported stolen, a loose dog and a found wallet: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, June 13:
7:10 a.m. A locked bike was reported stolen from North Main Street.
9:31 a.m. A poodle reportedly showed up at a residence on Messenger Street.
Tuesday, June 14:
8:28 a.m. There was a complaint about receiving verbal threats on Upper Welden Street.
6:26 p.m. There was a report of vehicles racing on North Main Street.
Wednesday, June 15:
4:56 a.m. There was a report of loud banging on North Main Street.
6:58 p.m. There was reportedly a loud vehicle disturbing people on North Main Street.
Thursday, June 16:
9:01 a.m. There was a report of a loose dog on Allen Street.
10:04 a.m. There was reportedly a physical domestic fight on Rainmer Place.
Friday, June 17:
12:28 p.m. A cell phone was reportedly lost according to a call for South Main Street.
4:49 p.m. A woman reportedly sat on a gate and broke it on Hampton Lane.
Saturday, June 18:
3:32 p.m. A wallet was reported found on South Main Street.
Sunday, June 19:
7:59 a.m. There was a complaint about a loud motorcycle on North Main Street.
3:44 p.m. A person was reportedly harassing their neighbor on Lake Street.
10:02 p.m. A bike was reported stolen from North Main Street.
