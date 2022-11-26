ST. ALBANS CITY — An injured moose, a stolen political sign and slashed tires: these are just a few of the calls St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Monday, Nov. 14:
1:18 a.m. There was a man reportedly destroying a home on Lake Street.
1:32 p.m. A woman was reportedly under the influence and acting strange on Lake Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 15:
7:21 a.m. A moose was reportedly injured and humanely euthanized on North Main Street.
9:36 a.m. A man refused to leave the Traveled Cup on North Main Street, according to reports.
Wednesday, Nov. 16:
6:20 a.m. Vehicle tires were slashed on North Main Street, according to reports.
3:06 p.m. A man reportedly stole money from a waitress’ purse on North Main Street.
Thursday, Nov. 17:
6:14 p.m. A man made threatening statements on Church Street, according to reports.
Friday, Nov. 18:
2:48 a.m. A gray sedan was parked suspiciously in the area of Walnut Street and the Ice House, according to reports.
1:34 p.m. A political sign was reportedly stolen from a yard on Messenger Street.
5:18 p.m. A woman was reportedly harassed over the phone on Decker Road.
Saturday, Nov. 19:
5:58 a.m. A woman stole alcohol from a store on Lake Street, according to reports.
12:05 p.m. A woman requested police for receiving the wrong amount of change on North Main Street.
Sunday, Nov. 20:
9:41 a.m. There was a report of inappropriate language painted on an elevator on Hampton Lane.
5:06 p.m. A man was acting belligerent in public and throwing pens on Lake Street, according to reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.