ST. ALBANS CITY — A found dog, verbal threats and lost keys:these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, June 27:
12:18 a.m. There was a report of a suspicious man on South Elm Street.
3:58 a.m. A dog was reported found on LaSalle Street.
Tuesday, June 28:
1:01 p.m. Broken windows were reported in the area of Nason Street and Lemnah Drive.
9:20 p.m. Verbal threats were reported on Stebbins Street.
Wednesday, June 29:
1:30 a.m. A caller reported that they had lost their keys on Congress Street.
9:23 a.m. Power tools were reported stolen from a retail store on VT Route 78.
Thursday, June 30:
10:42 a.m. A complaint was made about loud music on Huntington Street.
9:40 p.m. There was a report of a verbal disturbance on Bank Street.
Friday, July 1:
7:01 p.m. A loose dog was reported in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Diamond Street.
10:12 p.m. There was a report of a barking dog on Bishop Street.
Saturday, July 2:
3:48 a.m. There was a call about an erratic vehicle driver in the area of South Main Street and Diamond Street.
10:02 p.m. There was a complaint about excessive noise from Hampton Lane.
