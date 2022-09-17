ST. ALBANS CITY — A dog left in a vehicle, a stolen scooter and a verbal argument: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Sept. 5:
2:38 a.m. A woman was reportedly assaulted in the area of Federal Street and Hoyt Street.
9:40 a.m. There was a report of verbal threats on Carter Hill Road.
Tuesday, Sept. 6:
8:49 a.m. A scooter was reported stolen from Lower Welden Street.
6:14 p.m. A dead cat was reportedly found on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 7:
12:38 p.m. An area on Walnut Street was vandalized with spray paint, according to reports.
6:50 p.m. There was a report of a verbal argument on Lake Street.
Thursday, Sept. 8:
3:36 p.m. A dog was reportedly trapped in a vehicle on North Main Street.
6:34 p.m. There was loud music playing on Cedar Street, according to reports.
Friday, Sept. 9:
8:52 a.m. There was a report of an altercation behind the parking garage on Hampton Lane.
10:36 a.m. A caller reportedly walked out of a residence with a gun on Bank Street.
Saturday, Sept. 10:
2:08 p.m. A man reportedly stole a cart full of items from a store on North Main Street.
4:34 p.m. A woman stole $40 worth of product from a store on Lake Street, according to reports.
Sunday, Sept. 11:
12:27 p.m. A dog was reportedly left in a vehicle on Congress Street.
7:59 p.m. There was a report of a verbal argument between a man and a woman on Congress Street.
