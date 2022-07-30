ST. ALBANS CITY — A dog left in a truck, stolen fishing poles and loud music: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, July 18:
7:24 a.m. A dog was left in a truck on North Main Street, according to reports.
9:28 a.m. There was a report of graffiti being found on the back of Food City on Lake Street.
Tuesday, July 19:
9:47 a.m. A man was reportedly staring at workers through a window suspiciously on Federal Street.
3:12 p.m. A package was reportedly stolen from a building on Congress Street.
Wednesday, July 20:
7:58 a.m. According to reports, fishing poles were stolen from a boat on Stebbins Street.
5:26 p.m. A dog was reportedly tied to a pole on Federal Street.
Thursday, July 21:
2:16 a.m. Loud music was reported from North Main Street.
10:39 a.m. A man allegedly harassed a woman on Fairfield Street.
Friday, July 22:
10:12 a.m. There was a report of identity theft on Katie Ann Lane.
5:00 p.m. A dog was reported loose on Cedar Street.
Saturday, July 23:
2:21 a.m. A man was reported hiding in bushes in the area of Hoyt Street and Federal Street.
4:21 p.m. There was a report of a man possibly drinking and driving on Lake Street.
Sunday, July 24:
9:27 a.m. A woman reported harassment from Ferris Street.
8:44 p.m. People were reported to be fighting in an apartment on Congress Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.