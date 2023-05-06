ST. ALBANS CITY — A dog left in a car, a stolen grill and slashed tires: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Wednesday, April 25:
1:25 a.m. There was a report of yelling from a domestic disturbance on Congress Street.
8:57 a.m. The glass in someone’s front door was found smashed on Lincoln Avenue.
Thursday, April 26:
5:27 a.m. A man and a woman were yelling at each other on South Main Street, according to reports.
8:52 a.m. A dog was reportedly left in a car on North Main Street.
11:58 a.m. There was a report that a man was being harassed by his employer on Lower Gilman Street.
Friday, April 27:
12:53 a.m. Loud music was reported on North Main Street.
7:29 a.m. A man was reportedly struggling to walk on Fairfield Street.
9:01 a.m. A bike was reported found on Lake Street.
Saturday, April 28:
11:08 a.m. There were reports that people were arguing on Congress Street.
2:58 p.m. Two dogs were reportedly fighting on Huntington Street.
Sunday, April 29:
6:30 p.m. Tires were reportedly slashed on Lake Street.
9:22 p.m. A grill was reported stolen from South Main Street.
