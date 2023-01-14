ST. ALBANS CITY —A dog barking, an attempted break in and slashed tires: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Sunday, Jan. 1:
12:44 a.m. A woman was suspiciously taken out of a bar on Kingman Street, according to reports.
10:05 a.m. A dog was reportedly barking on Lower Welden Street.
Monday, Jan. 2:
8:21 a.m. There was a report of an attempted break in on Cedar Street.
1:03 p.m. An ID was found on South Main Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 3:
9:57 a.m. Chickens were reportedly blocking the road near South Main Street and Interstate Access Road.
10:11 a.m. A debit card was reportedly taken from someone on Lake Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 4:
5:52 p.m. A man was reportedly threatened on North Main Street.
10:42 p.m. Two men were having a verbal argument, according to reports.
Thursday, Jan. 5:
7:24 p.m. There was a report of a family dispute on Congress Street.
10:09 p.m. There was a report of two women yelling on Kingman Street.
Friday, Jan. 6:
7:48 a.m. A vehicle's tires were reportedly slashed on High Street and Bishop Street.
3:25 p.m. A man threatened a man on Lake Street, according to reports.
Saturday, Jan. 7:
12:41 a.m. There was a report of an alarm going off and making a lot of noise on Oak Street.
7:36 p.m. There was a report of vehicles racing on Pearl Street.
Sunday, Jan. 8:
2:34 p.m. Gas was reportedly taken from a vehicle on Hampton Lane.
3:56 p.m. There was a report of smashed windows on Lower Welden Street.
