ST. ALBANS CITY — A dispute between neighbors, injuries from a domestic dispute and stolen keys: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Aug. 15:
8:57 a.m. A lockbox of methadone was reported stolen from North Main Street.
10:08 a.m. A woman reportedly hit a man in the face on Federal Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 16:
2:16 a.m. There was a report that a man threw something at a building on Lake Street.
2:00 p.m. A dispute between neighbors on Nason Street was reported.
Wednesday, Aug. 17:
3:01 a.m. A group of people were reportedly yelling on North Main Street.
4:51 p.m. Gunshots were heard in the area of Thorpe Avenue and Calo Court, according to reports.
Thursday, Aug. 18:
1:45 a.m. A disturbance between a man and woman on Fairfield Street was reported.
5:50 p.m. A woman reportedly had injuries from a domestic disturbance on Lake Street.
Friday, Aug. 19:
8:11 a.m. A phone and keys were reported stolen from a person on Lake Street.
5:26 p.m. A small dog was reportedly blocking a road on Federal Street and Kingman Street.
Saturday, Aug. 20:
5:09 a.m. Loud cars were heard in the area of North Main Street, according to reports.
7:04 p.m. A dog off-leash reportedly ran towards a person on Stowell Street.
Sunday, Aug. 21:
9:14 a.m. Personal belongings were reportedly taken from a back lawn on North Main Street.
5:25 p.m. A dog bit a smaller dog on Lincoln Avenue, according to reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.