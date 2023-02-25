ST. ALBANS CITY — Reckless driving, a found wallet and a stolen gun: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Feb.13:
5:09 p.m. A driver of a vehicle was reported to be driving recklessly on Bellows Street.
6:02 p.m. A vehicle almost hit a pedestrian on South Main Street, according to reports.
Tuesday, Feb.14:
9:25 a.m. A man was suspiciously sitting in a hallway in a building on Kingman Street, according to reports.
10:45 a.m. A wallet was reported found on Kingman Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 15:
2:48 p.m. There was a report of an aggressive driver in the area of North Main Street and Lake Street.
4:08 p.m. A juvenile was reported to be trespassing on Finn Avenue.
Thursday, Feb. 16:
8:43 a.m. Items were reported stolen from a minivan on Thorpe Avenue.
9:09 a.m. A man threatened a man on Congress Street, according to reports.
Friday, Feb. 17:
7:45 p.m. A gun was reportedly stolen from residents on Lake Street.
Saturday, Feb. 18:
2:04 p.m. A man entered the wrong vehicle at Hard’Ack, according to reports.
10:48 p.m. There was a report of a verbal argument on Diamond Street.
Sunday, Feb. 19:
6:10 p.m. A man was reportedly hiding in a bush in the area of Thorpe Avenue and Calo Court.
11:06 p.m. There was a report of a verbal argument on North Main Street, according to reports.
