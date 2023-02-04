ST. ALBANS CITY — A burglarized business, an unknown vehicle in a driveway and a man sleeping in a hallway: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Jan. 23:
12:33 a.m. A man was reported to be arguing with a woman on Congress Street.
6:01 p.m. A woman was reportedly threatening a man on Congress Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 24:
7:15 a.m. There was a report of a man sleeping in the hallway of a building located on Kingman Street.
10:25 a.m. A business was reportedly burglarized on Lake Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 25:
12:32 a.m. A man was causing a disturbance on Lake Street, according to reports.
1:05 p.m. A car window was reported broken in an act of vandalism on Best Court, according to a report.
Thursday, Jan. 26:
4:16 p.m. A man reportedly stole items from a store on North Main Street.
11:31 p.m. There was a report of an unknown vehicle in a driveway on South Main Street.
Friday, Jan. 27:
4:32 p.m. A man reportedly harassed a man on Center Street.
9:12 p.m. A house was vandalized on High Street, according to reports.
Saturday, Jan. 28:
2:41 p.m. A man reportedly hit a man on Congress Street.
10:25 p.m. There was a report of a dispute between neighbors on Maple Street.
Sunday, Jan. 29:
8:12 a.m. There was a report that someone violated their conditions of release on Ranimer Place.
9:08 p.m. A man and a woman were reportedly arguing on Lincoln Avenue.
