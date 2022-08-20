ST. ALBANS CITY — A broken passenger window, verbal altercations and physical fights:these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Aug. 8:
9:19 a.m. There was a report of a broken passenger window of a vehicle on Federal Street.
3:03 p..m. There were reportedly verbal threats issued on Maple Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 9:
7:16 p.m. A physical altercation reportedly occurred between parties in the area of Hard’Ack Recreation Area and the dog park.
11:24 p.m. There was a report of yelling on Fairfield Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 10:
1:06 p.m. There was a report of a verbal argument on Lincoln Avenue.
6:07 p.m. A physical fight was reported in the area of Houghton Park and South Elm Street.
Thursday, Aug. 11:
2:33 p.m. There was graffiti reported on a building on Lake Street.
4:32 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious man carrying a purse on Fairfield Street.
Friday, Aug. 12:
12:34 a.m. There was a report of a drunk man on Congress Street.
9:51 a.m. A truck was reportedly vandalized on Fairfield Street.
Saturday, Aug. 13:
12:42 a.m. There was a report that a man was sleeping in a doorway on North Main Street.
10:47 a.m. A loud noise was reported on Messenger Street.
Sunday, Aug. 14:
4:37 p.m. A man was reportedly choking a woman on Lasalle Street.
7:37 p.m. A man was trying to break into a residence on Oak Street, according to reports.
