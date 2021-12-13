MONTPELIER — Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham) is running for the U.S. House.
In her announcement Monday morning, she said she will use courage and kindness to deliver on big promises for Vermont’s working families.
So far, Balint is throwing her hat in the ring alongside Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, a Democrat who announced her candidacy last week. Both women are seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, who is leaving the House to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
A resident of Brattleboro, Balint was first elected to the Vermont State Senate in 2014. During her second term, she was elected majority leader and became president pro tempore in 2021.
Balint is the first woman to serve as president of the Vermont Senate. She is also the first openly gay person in that position. If elected, she would also be the first woman and openly gay person to serve in Congress on behalf of Vermonters.
Before entering the political arena, Balint was a rock-climbing instructor and a middle school teacher.
If elected to the House, Balint said her priorities would be to invest in infrastructure that will create jobs and opportunity in rural communities, pass a Green New Deal, protect reproductive rights, lower healthcare costs and work towards a Medicare for All system.
She also hopes to expand childcare and pass a national paid leave plan, tackle income inequality, pass comprehensive voting rights legislation and prioritize criminal justice reform policies.
“To do this, we need leadership from someone who isn’t afraid of these tough fights, who won’t stop showing up — even when it is difficult — and who can bring people together even in the face of stark difference,” Balint stated. “That’s what I’ve done as a teacher, as a mom and community member, and it’s what I’ve done in the Senate. If Vermonters elect me to serve them in Washington, that’s what I’ll do for them in Congress.”
