RICHFORD — The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded a contract for architectural and engineering services for the Land Port of Entry at Richford.
Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, GSA awarded the $488,251 contract to Smith-Miller+Hawkinson Architects, LLP, a woman-owned small business, which will provide pre-design services.
GSA’s goals for the Richford port include providing a long-lasting and durable port which is sustainable and climate resilient, with low maintenance and operating costs.
The completed port will help improve public and officer safety, and provide for the long-term, safe and efficient flow of current and projected traffic volumes.
This project will improve economic, cultural and familial connections. The people who live along the border depend on this deep, cross-border community engagement, often crossing through the ports daily for jobs, mutual aid and everyday life.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a total of $3.4 billion for GSA to build and modernize land ports of entry on the country’s northern and southern borders. The investments will improve commerce and trade, create good-paying construction jobs, and incorporate new and innovative sustainability features.
This announcement is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda in growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our Nation’s infrastructure, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.
The Pre-Design and Concept Development Phase will be completed in fall of 2024, with full design done in fall of 2025. Construction Procurement will follow in early 2026.
