FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two Franklin County towns, Fairfax and St. Albans, have joined the governor’s IDEAL Vermont initiative, which was announced by Scott’s office this past Tuesday.
Gov. Phil Scott and the state’s office of racial equity promoted the new initiative as an effort to encourage and support municipalities in their work to be more inclusive and welcoming. The initiative’s name, IDEAL, is an acronym meaning “Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action and Leadership.”
“This initiative has many benefits for the state, both from a moral obligation to make sure all are welcome and treated equitably in Vermont, and to build a stronger economy long into the future,” Scott said in a statement released Tuesday. “A Vermont that welcomes new families, and respects and celebrates the differences among current Vermonters, is critical to making sure we have the safe, healthy and prosperous future we want for all Vermont towns, cities and villages.”
Led by the office of racial equity’s executive director, Xusana Davis, the initiative includes a group of 14 towns which have all identified a representative to participate in IDEAL meetings. They include Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, Essex, Fairfax, Hardwick, Hartford, Hinesburg, Orange, St. Albans, South Burlington, Richmond, Tinmouth and Winooski.
In addition to support on equity-based initiatives, member municipalities are also eligible to apply for small grants through the Vermont Community Foundation.
“The State is committed to making Vermont more equitable, but there is a lot of necessary action that uniquely sits with municipalities,” Davis said in the release. “IDEAL Vermont is designed to bridge state and local efforts for transformative, structured, and non-performative progress.”
The governor’s effort also aligns with recent movements made by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. The nonprofit has been advocating that Vermont’s municipalities pass declaration s of inclusion, and almost 80 across the state – including Highgate, Franklin and St. Albans City – have already taken the step.
Decision to join
The Town of St. Albans Selectboard opted into joining the IDEAL durings its Nov. 7 meeting after the town’s director of operations, Al Voegele, advocated for the move.
“It’s a consortium of municipalities, which get together and help each other thinking through the issues to meet the governor’s goal of having the state be more equitable,” Voegele said to the board.
Back in the fall of 2021, a number of community members approached the St. Albans selectboard to ask board members to create a local committee that examines equity and inclusion, but the committee’s formation fell by the wayside after the town expressed concerns about not having enough manpower to staff additional committees.
As a replacement, the town selectboard worked through a checklist of recommended equity actions created by VLCT to better identify what the town can do, or has already done, to make its government services more inclusive. Those efforts, however, were largely put on the backburner as the town ran into difficulties trying to find a clean water source for its new town hall.
“I mean, we’ve brought it up before, and I’ve asked the question: What does [equity] mean? What does it actually look like? What does that actually mean? And there’s really no answer besides googling it. Right?” selectboard vice-chair Bryan DesLauriers said.
With Voegele taking the lead on joining the new IDEAL initiative, however, the selectboard approved sending him as the town’s representative to serve alongside the 13 other member municipalities.
“I think you have to be very careful of our image. And I think we want to send a message of being proactive. At this point in time in our period of history, both statewide and nationally, I think we just want to have a very positive image and people looking at us in a good light,” Voegele said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.