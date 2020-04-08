Gov. Scott expected to extend state of emergency Friday

MONTPELIER — While he applauding Vermonters social distancing efforts, which have been successfully reducing the rate at which the coronavirus is spreading in Vermont, Governor Phil Scott said in a Wednesday press conference that he is likely to announce on Friday an extension of his “stay safe, stay home” order.
“We can’t lift our foot off the gas just yet,” he said. “This may get harder before it gets easier.”
Scott explained that once state officials start to see the data of positive cases of COVID-19 starts to level out, and then trend downward, he will slowly start to allow people to get back to work and life as it was before, comparing it to a water spigot and saying he will open it a quarter turn at a time.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that as of Tuesday night, the total number of positive, known cases in the state was 605 and that the number of deaths remains at 23. Scott said projections had shown the state to have upwards of thousands of cases and possibly over 1,000 deaths at this point, but it’s the measures people have taken – including staying at home, avoiding contact, and hand washing – that are “literally saving lives.”
“I hope every Vermonter across the state knows just how much I appreciate what each of you have gone through and what you’ve done. And that I will work every hour of every day to see Vermont through this and to help rebuild stronger than we were before,” he said. “Together, we will face, fight, and overcome the health and economic impacts of this pandemic, because we’re united as Vermonters.”
Levine said there were about 450-500 tests administered on Tuesday and that 30 of those came back positive for the novel coronavirus, in line with the recent daily average. He echoed Scott in saying that a steady average in positive tests each day, outside of when mass testing is conducted at outbreak sites, shows that people’s actions are making a difference.
“I want to keep that number – 30 – in perspective,” said Levine. “The percent positive tests and the number of positive tests each day… has really been at a very stable level for quite a while now. I just want to reinforce what the governor said, that we really do believe that correlates very well with all of the measures that have been taken in the state thus far, and the social distancing that everyone has been adhering to up to this point in time.”
Levine added that the state received rapid testing this week. However, it’s at a limited capacity and will be deployed strategically throughout Vermont. He also mentioned that the state’s COVID-19 website has been redesigned to have better organization, a new data dashboard, and new guidance regarding making cloth facial coverings.
While warmer weather has allowed people to enjoy the outdoors more and get some time out of the house, Levine said there is something else people need to be cautious about: ticks.
“They are out in abundance now looking for that first blood meal of their season,” said Levine. “So don’t be afraid to go outdoors, but be surveillant.”
Additional updates during the press conference included notes about education and unemployment.
Agency of Education Secretary Daniel French said that his department has not yet made any decisions regarding senior graduation, but that the governor is directing him to make a call by May 8. He said local school boards have the option to waive their own graduation requirements, but those of the state have not been altered or waived at this point.
Scott acknowledged that he’s aware of the difficulties Vermonters are having in trying to file unemployment insurance claims and that the Department of Labor (DOL) is slated to present him with a plan later on Wednesday in order to rectify the problems.
“We need to do better,” Scott said, “and we’re going to.”
DOL commissioner Michael Harrington said anywhere from 40 to 50 percent of claims that go through the system have some sort of issue attached to them, such as incomplete information, which has caused people to contact the claim line and increased the volume of calls being received.