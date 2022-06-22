SWANTON — Gov. Phil Scott met with community leaders on Tuesday at Vermont Precision Tools in Swanton to announce the passage of Senate Bill 11, which aims to funnel funding and education to Vermont’s workforce.
The bill was passed on June 9, and in addition to other measures, it will spend over $8 million this year on housing, education, broadband and other infrastructure initiatives in an effort to bring more people to Vermont and to keep them here.
“To accomplish each of these goals, we keep coming back to our Achilles heel,” Scott said Tuesday. “That’s the lack of workers in our workforce.”
The bill aims to bolster the health and education workforce in the state by providing infrastructure and incentives to institutions, collaborators and programs such as the workforce training program at Vermont Precision Tools.
State Rep. Patty McCoy (R-Poultney) and Sen. Randy Brock (R-Franklin) were both in attendance among other legislators and members of the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC), the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Scott Administration.
Every Vermont employer, Scott said, was having trouble filling their ranks even before the global COVID-19 pandemic hit. The group agreed that the combination of many of Vermont’s issues — aging workforce, lower population, lack of infrastructure and low wages — was driving workers to jobs out of state.
More workers needed
Monica Greene, president of Vermont Precision Tools, said getting workers into the company’s workforce training program is incredibly difficult with the workforce shortage affecting employers throughout the country. Most if not all of their workers are busy operating the machinery, and Greene said the company was hoping to implement more modern technology and automation so that their 24-hour, five-day-a-week facility could continue to attract workers by offering a better work-life-balance and a competitive wage.
“We have to do more with less,” Greene said.
But in order to attract more workers, Greene said many employers are being asked to be flexible, and the company, like many others, wants to modernize and give workers options to support work-life balance and more family time. The call for those supports, she said, has grown in recent years.
For Scott, the numbers “six,” “three” and “one” became a driver of infrastructural improvements, because they represent some of the most at-risk workers in his state. On average, there are six fewer workers in the state’s workforce than compared to other states, three fewer children in the schools and one child born to addiction every day, Scott said. Each of the numbers represents a certain trend that both alarmed the administration and emboldened it to create new opportunities to grow Vermont’s workforce.
Initiatives to expand for Vermont
Under the bill, the Vermont Department of Labor is issuing an expansion of the work-based learning and training program, and will use $1.5 million of the bill’s funding to create a Regional Workforce Expansion pilot program.
The pilot will coordinate expansion efforts in the workforce and support work-based learning by paying individuals to create direct pipelines into the workforce, according to Michael Harrington deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Labor. But that’s just the beginning. Secretary Lindsay Kurrle, of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said $250,000 will provide career training, guides, workshops and paid internships to Vermont’s workforce.
“We look forward to helping ensure that all people have access to the benefits and opportunities these programs present,” Kurrle said.
Ena Backus, director of healthcare reform, said that over $10 million in the bill is provided for the health and human services workforce, including scholarship and loan repayment opportunities for nurses, educators, mental health and primary care providers. This also includes funding to help nurse faculty and student hopefuls so that students get the required clinical training and educators are there to support them.
“If we’re going to manage the needs of our aging population and the growing challenges that we’ve seen in our communities that are confronting mental health, substance abuse disorder [and others] … we must continue to support Vermont’s health workforce,” Backus said.
Scott Giles, president of VSAC, said expansion of the 802 Opportunity grant program presented a golden opportunity: originally, any student coming from a family making less than $50,000 a year could attend Community College of Vermont tuition- and fee-free. However, as of last year, over 2,000 students accessed that opportunity. Giles said the eligibility threshold is increasing to families making less than $75,000 a year.
“The real beneficiaries are working adults,” Giles said.
Under the bill, this program would allow the state to fund the education of early childcare educators scholarship in exchange for service and over $3 million in scholarships for student nurses who agree to work for one year in Vermont as an employee.
