MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday tested negative for COVID-19 following concern that he and other administration officials were exposed to an individual who tested positive for the virus.
According to a statement Wednesday, Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation Mike Pieciak began quarantining due to their close proximity to a contractor who provided services at the governor’s coronavirus briefings on Friday and Tuesday and was found to be positive for COVID-19.
When contacted Wednesday, Jason Maulucci, press secretary for the Governor’s Office, said there would still be a briefing Friday at the normal time and place updating the public on the state’s pandemic response. He said the governor and other officials would participate remotely.
The governor’s office said Scott will be tested again on Jan. 26, and he will continue to fulfill his duties in quarantine.
“Everyone from the Administration currently in quarantine is feeling good and remains focused on our pandemic response,” the Governor said in a Wednesday evening statement. “We appreciate the expressions of support and we will keep everyone updated, every step of the way.”
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling are also quarantining due to their proximity to the positive case on Friday.
Communications Director Rebecca Kelley and former Barre mayor Thom Lauzon, who spoke during Tuesday’s briefing, are also quarantining as a precaution.
According to the governor’s office, 17 people were in attendance at each of the media briefings, with a total of 21 people impacted.
“All have been reached by the Department of Health’s contact tracing team, and the standard contact tracing process is underway,” according to the statement.
The news came just hours after state officials said case data showed a decrease in the rate of new cases in the state and across the country. Mike Pieciak, commissioner of the state Department of Financial Regulation, said during Tuesday’s press conference that the nation appears to be passing its third peak in cases since the pandemic began, and new cases have been on a downturn and no longer appear to be tied to gatherings that took place over the holidays.
This article was updated with the results of Gov. Scott’s test on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.
