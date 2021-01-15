MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday signed Executive Order 02-21, to professionalize and modernize the Natural Resources Board and its district commissions.
The existing iteration of the board was developed under Act 250, which has operated under similar administrative structures for over 50 years. This move is the culmination of numerous studies, reports, and bills that have all recommended similar action dating back as far as 1974, according to state officials.
“Act 250 has served our state well by protecting the natural resources that Vermonters value, providing a voice for citizens, and ensuring adequate planning within Vermont’s regions,” said Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore. “However, the Act’s basic administrative structure and governance has not been updated in a half century and has not kept pace as the complexity of environmental, planning and regulatory issues has increased substantially.”
This concept was introduced during the 2020 legislative session, and while robust discussions were initiated in the House, it was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s executive order unifies policy authority across the nine Environmental Commission Districts, and aims to maximize natural resource protections, enable well-planned growth, increase predictability and uniformity, and reduce redundancy and inconsistency with other state regulatory programs.
Effective July 1, 2021, the order will reconstitute the current five-member board with a chair and two full-time professional members. Two district commissioners will join the board to review the major project applications from the region where the application originated. This structure aims to provide increased expertise and consistency, while still ensuring a local voice in the process, state officials say. That means the board will handle all major projects, a system officials say both ensures a consistent and predictable permit review process and remains responsive to community concerns. Regional commissions will continue to review minor project applications when a public hearing is not requested, with enhanced policy guidance from the professional board.
“There is broad agreement on the need to modernize Act 250 to better manage environmental and economic issues, including climate change, forest fragmentation, Vermont’s demographic challenges and growing economic inequity from region to region,” Scott said. “We can and must protect our environment and support regional economic development reliant on vibrant downtowns and village centers. That’s our focus in this work, because we cannot achieve these goals with the outdated and cumbersome administrative structure we have today.”
The order takes effect April 15, 2021 unless both houses of the General Assembly act to disapprove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.