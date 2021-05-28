MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott on Friday announced that the 10 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and social clubs would be lifted effective Saturday.
Scott noted that Vermonters age 18 to 29 went from less than 30% vaccinated to over 50% vaccinated, which factored in the state’s decision to lift the curfew. The change was announced during Friday’s press conference updating the public on the state’s response to the pandemic.
The age group in question was initially slow to take up vaccines, falling right around the national average at the beginning of the month while other age groups reported much higher uptake, according to state officials. Since early May, the administration has pushed to make vaccines more accessible, scheduling more walk-in clinics and worksite clinics.
Scott said there would be 130 walk-in locations for vaccination next week, including from 9 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans on Monday.
