MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and other administration officials were informed Tuesday afternoon that a contractor who provided services at the governor’s coronavirus briefings on Friday and Tuesday has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statemet from the governor's office.
The briefings are conducted under state guidance, with safety protocols, including physical distancing, in place.
However, out of an abundance of caution, because they speak at the podium for extended periods of time, Scott, Levine and other administration officials in attendance will quarantine and be tested based on guidance from the Vermont Department of Health.
State contact tracers have begun their investigation and will provide guidance to all those who are identified as close contacts, officials said. Close contacts are defined as anyone who has been in close proximity (generally 6 feet or less) of the positive case for 15 minutes or more.
The governor’s office has reached out to those in attendance at the briefings. They will also receive a call from the Department of Health.
Until further notice, Scott will continue to fulfill all of his duties, including leading Vermont’s pandemic response, while working remotely, according to the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.