MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has signed an executive order allowing for curbside pick-up and delivery of alcoholic drinks from restaurants.
Establishments with Class 1 liquor licenses may sell alcoholic beverages alongside food orders. Those with Class 2 licenses may deliver or sell for consumption elsewhere sealed containers of liquor, beer and wine.
In issuing the order, Scott cited the importance of sales of alcoholic beverages to the finances of restaurants, saying those beverages can make up as much as 40 percent of sales.
Alcoholic beverage sales are allowed between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Deliveries must be made by someone 18 or older and licensees are required to collect a signature from the purchaser, keep track of how the purchaser’s age was verified and keep a record of the time and location of the delivery, as well as the employee who made it.
The new directive will be in effect until April 15.