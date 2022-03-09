FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin and Lamoille county communities that remain underserved or completely unserved in terms of internet access may in the future have an option for quicker internet services: Google Fiber.
Northwest FiberworX (NWFX) and Lamoille Fibernet (LFCUD) are in “advanced discussions” with Google Fiber to recruit the internet service provider (ISP) as the Communications Union Districts’ (CUD) first to provide service through the new planned network.
Although there are many kinks to be worked out, an agreement is on the horizon and the two entities are hoping to finalize it within the next three to six weeks, said Sean Kio, executive director of NWFX.
Google Fiber will provide the CUDs with a guaranteed payment per address over the next 30 years, providing a minimum of $45.8 million in guaranteed revenue for the CUD, according to an information sheet provided by the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB).
The money will go to building the network which will cost an approximated total of $109 million. The rest of the money will come from grants from the VCBB.
Up until about four months ago, NWFX (formerly Northwest Communications Union District) was completely volunteer-based. However, in November, Kio became the entity’s first full-time employee.
The agreement with Google Fiber is the first of what Kio hopes will be many with other ISPs. NWFX and LFCUD are striving for an “open access” model, where they recruit multiple ISPs and encourage competition.
The agreement also means a partnership between NWFX and LFCUD in an effort for the larger area to be more attractive for prospective ISPs.
“By joining forces, the CUDs represent a larger population which improves economic efficiencies working with broadband consultants, service providers and network operations vendors,” said Val Davis, executive director of LFCUD in a March 9 press release.
The idea is for the area covered by the CUDs to become a “marketplace for ISPs,” Kio said.
The goal of the planned network is to universally serve every home and business currently not connected to a fiber network. If and when multiple ISPs sign on, users will be able to choose their own service provider as opposed to being limited to just one option.
An agreement with Google Fiber is the first step towards that goal, Kio said.
What the consumer will pay
The way the relationship between the CUD, the ISP and the consumer is structured is that the CUD owns, operates and maintains the infrastructure. Then Google Fiber, or any other ISP, will pay an access fee to ride on the network and deliver services to homes and businesses.
The consumer would then pay the ISP for service and pay an infrastructure fee to the CUD to maintain and operate the network. NWFX maintains that even with the infrastructure fee, prices will remain below what other ISPs are offering for the same service.
Kio said that in conversations with multiple ISPs gauging interest in an agreement, the reaction was anywhere from cautious willingness to flat-out skepticism about the plan.
“Google Fiber, they're a large enough entity that they were willing to take the risk with us,” Kio said. “And there was some strong alignment of ideals and what the CUD stood for.”
The CUDs’ stated goal is to solve broadband inequity in Vermont.
“These CUDs are committed to bringing fiber internet service to every home and business in their districts – in one of the most rural states in the country – and we’re thrilled to be in discussions with them about how Google Fiber can help make that happen,” stated David Finn, Google Fiber’s director of corporate development in a March 9 press release. “We hope this project will turn out to be an example for many other communities who need fast, reliable internet.”
One of the key things Kio said is attractive about a partnership with Google Fiber is the fact that it will not charge a different rate for service in Vermont than it charges elsewhere in the country.
“They're not going to charge 30% more just because it's rural Vermont,” Kio said. “So that was one of those things that we found really intriguing. The rates are already really competitive so we felt that it was a win-win there.”
Although Google Fiber’s pricing is subject to change, currently rates sit at $70 for 1 Gig AND $100 for 2 Gigs, according to the VCBB information sheet. The sheet also notes that prices have not changed for over 10 years.
Google Fiber has also committed to offering a $30/mo plan for any household that qualifies for the Affordable Connectivity Program. This program offers a $30/mo subsidy.
The infrastructure fee, all of which goes directly to the CUD to cover maintenance and operation of the network, would exceed no more than $15/mo.
Why it's challenging to gain a company’s interest
The reason why these communities are underserved in the first place comes down to profit.
“The unserved and underserved in the rural areas today, they're not served because there really is no business case,” said VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist. “Nobody has come in and served these rural areas because they're going to lose money.”
Therefore, the immense amount of money coming from the state to build these networks is meant to make theM a better business case, Hallquist said.
What makes the agreement and the vision for NWFX and LFCUD unique, however, is their open access component.
Kio said that if things pan out, the model would be the only one of its kind in Vermont.
Other CUDs have agreements with ISPs, enlisting them as full-blown partners in the project, helping design and construct.
Hallquist said that most ISPs would not make an open access agreement because in terms of business, companies don’t typically like competition.
“Most providers don't want anybody else on the system there,” Hallquist said. “They don't want to do open access because if it doesn't make a business case sense for one provider, certainly it doesn't make sense for two, so most providers would not make those kinds of deals. What's unique is that Google Fiber says, ‘We don't worry about competition, because we think we're the best. We welcome the competition.’”
A commitment to data privacy and net neutrality
Kio said that as part of the agreement, the CUDs are baking in commitments to data privacy and net neutrality for Google Fiber, insisting that there is protective language in the agreement for consumers.
“The good thing is the CUD owns and maintains and operates the network, so should any ISP mishandle data or operate not in good faith, we own the highway,” Kio said.”If we get rid of that relationship, we could terminate that agreement should they not abide by the rules.”
The benefit of this kind of structure is that the people covered by the CUD, are protected by their fellow Vermonters, Kio said.
“We're not beholden to the ISP,” he said. “The ISP is simply delivering the services on the publicly owned network.”
Construction timeline
People can still expect construction on poles for the new network to occur within the next year, although Kio said he is unsure what that will look like exactly.
He said that workforce and supply shortages are still very real, but he’s optimistic of some implementation this year and a really successful 2023. The total projected construction timeline is 36 months, meaning NWFX expects a fully capable network in three years.
Kio said this agreement with Google Fiber is a huge leap forward for the CUD, now that they have some revenue locked in they can get further work done as quickly as they can.
However, the work NWFX has accomplished up until this point has been extremely fast as well, seeing an immense amount of growth since its inception over a year ago.
“I gotta get my kudos out there to Sean [Kio] and the Northwest FiberworX because they’re sharp,” Hallquist said.
Hallquist said that Vermonters should be proud that the state has committed to this rollout, adding that it is unique for a state to be committed to connecting every home address to fiber.
Kio said that it's going to take time, but he and NWFX are confident for the future.
