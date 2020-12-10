GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit that empowers parents to unlock educational opportunities for their children, recently announced 2,158 high schools from 29 states as recipients of its 2020 College Success Award and Bellows Free Academy (BFA) Fairfax High School was one of them.
BFA Fairfax was just one of 10 schools in Vermont to garner the accolade.
The honor recognizes high schools around the country that excel in ensuring students are prepared for college and, ultimately, careers — as determined by available data in each state.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” said BFA Fairfax Principal John Tague. “It was good to get good news. Given the situation that we’re in worldwide and in schools, positive news is always welcomed. I talked with my guidance folks this morning, and they were pretty pleased with it. It’s definitely nice for them to know that the work they do makes a difference.
“We want all of our students to be prepared for their next step, whether that's college, whether that's the military, whether that’s joining the workforce,” Tague continued. “In terms of preparing students for college, we work with them to try to make sure that the college they end up at is the best for them and is one that makes sense for them.”
GreatSchools.org charted BFA Fairfax with having 73 percent of its graduates enroll in an institution of higher education within 16 months of graduation. The organization also says that 83 percent of those students completed their first year of college and returned for a second year.
College Success Award winners are identified as those from which students graduate with the skills and resources to succeed as postsecondary scholars. College- and career-ready graduates help fuel the U.S. economy, as 70 percent of jobs will require a postsecondary degree by 2027 according to GreatSchools.org.
“This year’s award comes at a time when the nation is deeply valuing the perspectives of young people — and the important contributions they will make to our country’s future,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools.org. “We commend these award-winning schools for prioritizing college readiness, giving their students opportunities to build the bright futures they deserve. The award also underscores the need for more states to make post-secondary school-level data publicly available in order to identify successful schools that prepare students for success in school and in life.”
The College Success Award delivers a snapshot of whether a high school provides opportunities for all students — regardless of their background or circumstances — to prepare for, enroll in, and succeed in college. In addition to analysis of key indicators for college preparedness, enrollment, and performance, schools that succeed in supporting students from low-income backgrounds receive additional favorability.
