FRANKLIN COUNTY — Why did the maple trees not produce as much sugar last year? Jason Gagne has a theory.
“The trees got COVID,” he joked. Mostly.
“The University of Vermont has no idea. They’ve given me about five different reasons. … There is still a lot we don’t know about the science of trees and maple,” Gagne, the Franklin County director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association, said.
No matter the reason, the maple trees seemed to be feeling better this year. After two less than stellar years for sugarers, many have made their crop and a little extra right in time for the return of the Vermont Maple Festival.
And for the larger community, that’s some good economic news.
For those who don’t already know, Vermont – with its 1.5 million gallons of maple syrup produced in 2021 – leads the nation as the largest producer of maple crop, and Franklin County outpaces the rest of the state’s counties by a wide margin.
So when maple producers do well, the success tends to reverberate throughout the rest of the county.
“All these dollars go back into the economy. It should help the economy in the state of Vermont bounce back after a rough year,” Cecile Branon, co-owner of Branon Family Maple Orchards, said.
Branon described the last two years as tough on maple producers. Back in 2020, the price of maple dropped significantly, which decreased the bottom line for sugarers. And last year, Vermont’s maple trees didn’t seem motivated to produce enough sugar.
When comparing 2020 to 2021 production figures, for example, the state saw a 21% reduction in maple syrup produced as 2020’s 1.95 million gallons dropped down to 1.54 millions in 2021, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Branon explained that this year has been different. Producers are hitting their goals.
“This year, [the trees] produced like normal. The sugar content was normal,” Gagne said. “I think producers overall are going to be happy. Unless you just got your fuel bill.”
Stephen Tetreault, owner of Tator’s Sugar Shack, agreed.
“We had a good season,” he said. “It’s winding down. There is still some [sugar] in the colder, higher elevations. We got a couple cold woods in Cold Hollow. They’re still going from what I’ve heard. Those in Fairfield, we have a warmer woods. We’re in cleanup duty now.”
That doesn’t mean that the industry is entirely without its problems. Like much of the economy, both supply line issues and workforce problems are affecting production.
Jugs, especially, have been hard to come by. Gagne expects petroleum scarcity to put price pressures on tubing and other plastic products, which will hurt maple producers looking to potentially expand their vacuum systems.
As for workforce issues, the trick is trying to convince someone to snowshoe through the woods in the dead of Vermont’s cold winter, Gagne said.
“It’s usually the younger help that doesn’t show back up on Monday,” Gagne said. “It’s hard work, and I can’t blame them.”
For that reason, he expects workforce problems to mostly affect larger producers. Small family-run operations have a benefit in being able to wrangle up enough workers to get what’s needed finished.
“Sugaring has always been done by families,” Gagne said. “They can come together and help out. … All the aunts and uncles can go out and pick up the buickets, boil it down. It’s always kind of been that way.”
And with the Vermont Maple Festival returning this year, it just gives those same families another chance to get together and relax after two whirlwind years.
“It’s the end of the season. It’s a little chance to catch your breath and relax a little,” Gagne said. “With maple producers, they’re all done. They’re pulling spout when the festival comes to town.”
Attendees can expect to see more than a few of the same maple families manning booths and making sure everything goes forward without a hitch when the festival returns to St. Albans.
“A lot of us involved are business owners, and a lot of us are sugarers. We’re juggling work, family, sugaring, and you know, putting together a festival,” Tetreault said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.