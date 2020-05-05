ST. ALBANS – The Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) has denied an almost 15 percent rate increase proposed by the Northwestern Medical Center (NMC), sinking what hospital officials say is a “significant part” of NMC’s sustainability plan.
In a remote meeting held Monday, the board voted unanimously against the proposal, with members taking issue with approving what they viewed as an unwarranted rate hike at a time when there were still outstanding questions about NMC’s finances and when many Vermonters were wrestling with COVID-19’s economic fallout.
“I really need to see that they’ve left no stone unturned before approving that,” GMCB member Jessica Holmes said. “Particularly at a time when businesses are facing closures, job losses, furloughs and uncertain financial futures, this rate request seems a little out of touch with the reality facing Vermonters right now.”
The hospital had proposed the rate increase as a part of its ten-point sustainability plan for evening out NMC’s finances after several years of budgeting challenges from even before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted hospitals across the state.
According to NMC’s Vice President of Community Relations Jonathan Billings, without the requested rate increase, the hospital will be forced to further review what services it provides and will likely follow its current voluntary staff reduction with additional staffing cuts.
“It’s a significant part of the plan for returning to sustainability,” Billings said. “I think it’s fair to say that no small hospital can cut its way out of the challenges that we were facing even before COVID, so increased revenue in some fashion has to be part of it.”
Since 2016, NMC had struggled financially, with Billings attributing those losses to the hospital’s challenged implementation of a new electronic records system, the hiring of traveling staff to make up for longstanding staffing challenges and an 8 percent cut to the hospital’s fee rates made in 2015.
“To keep services open, we’ve relied on… traveling nurses and that’s a significant financial hit to the hospital,” Billings said.
The hospital reported a $9.3 million deficit at the end of the 2019 fiscal year.
That traveling staff, needed to fill gaps in staffing spurred by the nationwide shortage of nursing staff and recruitment challenges, was projected to cost the hospital $2 million, according to a presentation from NMC to the GMCB in late April.
The transition to a new electronic records system, which has taken longer than planned and is eating into hospital revenue, according to NMC’s report to the board, has cost $7 million.
With the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including the cancellation of elective procedures and measures taken at the individual hospitals to preserve resources for treating an expected surge of COVID-19 patients, hospitals around the state have reported financial losses.
According to Billings, the pandemic’s effect on NMC cost “millions and millions of dollars” that promised federal aid through prominent relief packages like the CARES Act likely won’t bridge.
“We’ve received about $2 million back in federal reimbursement, but anyone who’s driven by our parking lot has seen the dramatic reduction in patients to the hospital,” Billings said.
During their meeting Monday, while many said they “sympathized” with the hospital, members of the GMCB bristled at the proposed mid-year 14.9 percent increase, which would have been in addition to a 5.9 percent increase GMCB approved last fall for the current fiscal year.
Some said there were questions that still need to be answered through the traditional budgeting process that occurs every year.
“We’re in unprecedented times, but we have to remember this is a pre-COVID request, and I’m still unclear as to what is happening at Northwest,” Holmes said. “If this is the new normal at Northwest, then where did all that volume go and why?”
Last week, the hospital revealed its ten-point plan for stabilizing its finances, including voluntary staffing cuts and a reassessment of the services it provides, as well as new revenue streams found through telemedicine and telehealth services.
The hospital has already dramatically trimmed the budget for the Franklin and Grand Isle County branch of RiseVT, a now-statewide public health initiative originally started in NMC, and has withdrawn moving its lifestyle medicine offices to St. Albans City’s Congress and Main redevelopment project.
Billings said the hospital would work with GMCB through its traditional annual budgeting process after the board denied the hospital’s proposed rate increase Monday.
What programming the hospital would consider cutting back on was still an open question as of Tuesday afternoon, with Billings saying in an interview, “it all depends on what you want the hospital to be for the community going forward.”
“It’s what services do you want here and what services does the community have to travel to receive,” Billings said.