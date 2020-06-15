ST. ALBANS — St. Albans City resident David Glidden has formally announced his candidacy for the Vermont House representing Franklin 3-1, a two-person encompassing all of St. Albans City and a portion of St. Albans Town.
Glidden is running as a Democrat.
“I made this decision a few weeks ago and have only become more certain that it is the right one. I do not think votes against fair and impartial policing (H.518), minimum wage (S.23), paid family leave (H.107), or voting by mail (S.348) represent me or St. Albans," Glidden said in a written statement. "I know how badly working Vermonters need a raise. As a renter I know how critical making investments in affordable housing is to the future of our communities. As I continue to talk to St. Albans residents I know how critical fair and impartial policing is to our community.”
Franklin 3-1 is currently represented by Democrat Mike McCarthy and Republican Casey Toof. Also in the race is Republican and former St. Albans Town selectboard member Bruce Cheeseman.
Glidden was born and raised in Vermont and has been politically active since at the age of six, when he went to the Burlington City Council to discuss the importance of sidewalk maintenance after skinning his knee on a crumbling sidewalk. He currently works for Outright Vermont, developing and implementing social programs for LGBTQ+ youth as the Statewide Programs Coordinator. He aims to bridge the disparities faced by rural and impoverished youth. He currently serves on the St. Albans Downtown Board and on the Board of Directors for St. Albans for the Future. He is a regular parishioner of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, and was elected to serve as the Franklin County Democratic Chair.
“My work and personal experiences have shown me there is much we can do to make Vermont work for us all," Glidden said. "As a child who was on an IEP, I needed the support of dedicated interventionists so I could read and write at my grade level. It took changing school systems and advocacy by both my parents to get me the help I needed. We need an education system that works for all our youth.
"I have seen how broken our healthcare system is; my mother’s arthritis medicine has a monthly sticker price of $12,332 per month. That is not the product of a system that is working. Through my work, I’m always meeting fellow Vermonters for whom, like myself, the status quo is not working. Our community deserves representatives that will work to address the fundamental issues that impact so many, which is why I’m running to be an advocate for our community in Montpelier.”