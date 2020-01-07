ST. ALBANS TOWN – Jonathan Giroux, a local business owner and member of the St. Albans Town development review board, has announced he would run for a position on the town selectboard this upcoming Town Meeting Day.
“I like the way the selectboard is running now and I want to keep it going the same route,” Giroux said in a call with the Messenger Monday. “I want to be elected so we can keep the town moving forward.”
Giroux, a regular now at St. Albans Town selectboard meetings, joined town politics last year as an appointee to the town’s development review board and its police advisory committee.
He is also a business owner, having started the relatively young Rail City Plumbing & Heating after two decades working for a mechanical contractor.
Giroux initially announced his candidacy in a Facebook post shared this weekend, writing “as a young father, a new business owner, a taxpayer and a lifetime area resident, I want to give back to the community that’s done so much for me and my family.”
“I want to be a voice for all generations of the town’s residents,” Giroux wrote. “If elected, I’ll work hard to help the selectboard make decisions that allow us to grow into the future and keep municipal property taxes low.”
This upcoming Town Meeting Day will see two elections for the St. Albans Town selectboard, with seats currently occupied by the selectboard’s vice chair Bruce Cheeseman and selectperson Al Voegele set to expire this year.
Giroux said he was still collecting signatures for his petition and had yet to formally declare for either seat, though he said he was leaning toward running for the two-year position currently occupied by Cheeseman.
“I think two years gives you a good voice in something,” Giroux said.
Neither Cheeseman nor Voegele have publicly stated whether they intend to run for reelection.
Giroux told the Messenger he hoped to provide a “fresh look on things” if elected.
“It’d be nice if there was some changes,” Giroux said. “People get stuck and hung up on the same ideas all the time – it always help to have a different way to look at things to get things done.”
He said he supported the town’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and continuing to mend ties with the municipal government in St. Albans City, telling the Messenger “it’s always a plus if we can get along.”
Town Meeting Day is March 3.