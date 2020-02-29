ST. ALBANS TOWN – Jonathan Giroux, a member of the town’s development review board and police advisory committee, and the owner of Rail City Plumbing and Heating, is challenging incumbent vice chair Bruce Cheeseman for a three-year seat on the St. Albans Town selectboard, saying he hopes to bring a “fresh face” to the board.
Giroux said he decided to run for the board to help push for realization of some of the town’s long list of ongoing projects and priorities.
“I’ve been attending selectboard meetings because it seemed to me stuff always gets brought up but is never seen through,” Giroux told the Messenger earlier this week. “For some of the issues that keep getting brought up… it’s time to do something about it.”
Among those priorities, Giroux said he agreed with town officials in placing the replacement or restoration of the St. Albans Town Hall before most of the other projects currently facing the town, agreeing that conditions at the town hall, where thinning vault space and a lack of handicap accessibility continue dogging town officials, warranted its prioritization.
As officials weigh keeping their town hall in St. Albans Bay or possibly moving it closer to the town’s growth centers near Interstate 89, Giroux said he would personally “like to see it stay in the bay” but conceded that “if there’s some good ideas it should be in a different part of the town, I’m for listening to them, too.”
Giroux also appeared to support the town’s efforts to develop recreation amenities and continued pushes for sidewalk development, telling the Messenger he had heard from residents in the town that people were excited about walking paths, hiking trails and sidewalks within the town.
“I think as sidewalks and places to go and walk become more prevalent, more people actually get out and use them,” Giroux said. “The more there is, the more people get out and use them, and I think we need to have that kind of stuff.”
As for pursuing those goals, Giroux suggested revisiting the impact fee ordinance the town had in place – and later rescinded – for funding sidewalks or looking at the local options tax fund for supporting sidewalk development, another option previously considered by the selectboard.
“We’ve got to put sidewalks in,” Giroux said. “We’ve got to have something in place.”
He also advocated for repairing French Hill Road, frequently a source of stress for the selectboard due to the heavily-populated road’s declining condition.
Giroux also said he would support continuing the political thaw between St. Albans City and St. Albans Town, where officials have spoken more openly about cooperation with the resolution of decades-long legal battles over the city’s wastewater infrastructure.
“I think we should get along,” Giroux said. “It’s in the benefit of everyone in the town and city if we get along… and work on certain issues together that benefit everyone.”
Giroux pointed toward stormwater planning as a possible area of continued collaboration, as both municipalities wrestle with state orders to address water runoff, and likewise said he supported the municipal pool proposed by both communities, telling the Messenger, “It’s the future… I think that pool is a good idea.”
He tied it in part to drug prevention efforts, saying, “We obviously have a drug problem in this town, but if you have a pool and that gets 10 people off of drugs, then that’s a win.”
Giroux also said he would support using the town’s local options tax fund for supporting the pool, but said he understood people’s apprehension about committing the fund, supported by the town’s 1 percent sales, rooms and meals tax.
“We’ve got to be very careful that we don’t overspend it,” Giroux said, speaking more generally about the local options tax fund. “But if the town’s going without and you’re just saving money, the price of construction goes up probably more than what we’re getting in the savings account.”
A discussion around the pool also factored into Giroux’s decision to challenge Cheeseman directly for the selectboard’s open three-year seat. After Cheeseman walked out in protest during a selectboard discussion regarding the proposed municipal pool with city officials present, Giroux wrote in a Facebook post, “We are all adults, and are elected and or appointed officials and should act like such.”
“That’s not fair to the people who voted them into that seat,” Giroux explained when asked about the post and his decision to challenge Cheeseman directly. “Being a selectboard member, you need to listen to both sides… and it’s a slap in the face to the city.”
Cheeseman, in an interview with the Messenger, said he had no hard feelings directed at Giroux but added that Giroux was “running for the wrong reason.”
Giroux, however, agreed with Cheeseman’s support for redeveloping St. Albans Bay, telling the Messenger, “there are a lot of municipalities that would love the waterfront we’ve got” before adding, however, that “if we’re going above recreation, we’re going to need water and sewer,” referring to the lack of wastewater infrastructure limiting development near the bay.
On the question of possibly meeting with St. Albans City over accessing their wastewater infrastructure, a previous flashpoint between the two municipalities, Giroux said, “it might be a little preliminary to go down that route,” before adding, “I think it needs to be discussed if they’re open to it.”
More generally, however, Giroux said he hoped to bring his experiences within the town’s development review board and police advisory committee, as well as his larger experience as a business owner and tradesman with a hand in large industrial projects, and his perspectives as a younger resident with a family, to help continue moving the selectboard forward.
“The town needs a fresh, new face on the selectboard,” Giroux said. “To continue to move this town forward, I think I need to be in that seat.”