Girls on the Run Vermont needs coaches!
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires students in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The ten-week program incorporates movement to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions and stand up for themselves and others.
In Franklin and Grand Isle counties locations that are still in need of coaches are: St. Albans Town Education Center, Swanton School, Alburgh Community Ed Center, Folsom Education & Community Center and Grand Isle Elementary.
Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. The spring season begins the week of March 27. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two noncompetitive, celebratory 5K events in Essex and Manchester.
Coaches do not need to be runners. Girls on the Run Vermont provides training so volunteers have all of the tools needed to facilitate the season and to have a positive coaching experience.
All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. GOTRVT welcomes high school students to volunteer as Junior Coaches. Please visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details or email info@girlsontherunvermont.org.
Participant registration opens on Wednesday, Feb. 22 for Northern teams. Join GOTR for a virtual Q&A session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. More information about the program, registration, and virtual session on 1/24 can be found on the Girls on the Run Vermont’s website: https://www.gotrvt.org/
