ESSEX -- A local manufacturer has offered up part of its facility to help Vermonters access fresh food during the coronavirus pandemic.
The GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) Essex location has been generously donating its resources to support the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program--working closely with The Abbey Group. Over the last month, the site has helped store all of the dairy products -- including cheese -- that are included in the food boxes given to those in need.
Additionally, GF provided the labor and supplies necessary to sanitize the storage areas.
After The Abbey Group, based out of Sheldon, was contracted in early May to provide the food for the federal program, GLOBALFOUNDRIES took it upon itself to step up and help out.
“They willingly offered their extensive kitchen and refrigeration spaces to store boxes, milk, cheeses, and other dairy products,” stated a press release issued by The Abbey Group.
The food box program was initially announced by the USDA in April as part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program; the initiative connects farmers to families by purchasing food that would have previously been bought by restaurants, hotels, and other food service businesses.
The program is open to anyone, requires no registration, and boxes are available at distribution sites while supplies last.
For the most complete listing of Vermont Farmers to Families food box distribution dates and locations, people can go to the Vermont Foodbank’s Farmers to Families website.
While that website had not been updated as of Wednesday evening, an email sent earlier in the day from the State of Vermont Emergency Operations Center stated there will be a food distribution location in Chittenden County on June 19. Another nearby site for Franklin County residents is the Grand Isle County location set to be open June 16.