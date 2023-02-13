ST. ALBANS — The 15th annual St. Albans Winter Carnival is coming to Hard’Ack on the Feb. 17 weekend with a little extra – swimming.
Starting Friday evening with skiing, snowboarding, sleigh rides and snowshoeing, the event continues through Saturday, starting at 9:45 a.m. and wrapping up with the annual fireworks tradition Saturday night.
Attendees can also check out the newly opened year-round Hard’Ack Pool, which finished construction this past summer.
The popular carnival features the much beloved Duct Tape Derby, sponsored by the New England Federal Credit Union. The annual downhill race gives locals a chance to test their duct tape engineering skills by having families put together a sled from the innovative material.
In past years, their efforts have resulted in shoes, rockets, race cars and viking ships all made from duct tape racing down the Hard’Ack hill, usually with a helmeted child riding in the front seat.
Registration for the event starts at 12:30 p.m., and the actual races begin at 2 p.m. St. Albans recreation staff are also asking that contestants line up at 1:15 p.m. at the base of the hill to see who wins the race’s best design and costume contest.
The Duct Tape Derby, however, isn’t the only thing to do this year.
Organizers have also incorporated a long list of activities that fit any play style, from human sled dog races, to obstacle courses and even an ice-sculpting demonstration by Wicked Good Ice.
Food and drink, including hot cocoa and s’mores, will also be available throughout the day.
When it gets dark, the carnival gets a little more rowdy. By 5 p.m. on Saturday, the band The Barn Rats take the stage to play live music. They’ll perform until 6:30 p.m. when the fireworks are scheduled to start, and afterward, they’ll start up a second set to round out the night.
For those who can’t attend the event, Northwest Access TV will livestream the Duct Tape Derby again this year. That way, even family members watching out of state can catch the action via Northwest Access TV’s Facebook page.
More info on the event, as well as registration information for the day’s various events can be found at https://stalbansvt.myrec.com/info/activities/
The full schedule for both Friday and Saturday can be found below:
Friday, Feb. 17
5 to 7 p.m. - Ski/Snowboard races: Two courses are available depending on skill.
5 to 7 p.m. - Horse-drawn sleigh rides: Register at the event
6 p.m. - Snowshoe trek with Lille: Register online
Saturday, Feb. 18
9:45 a.m./10:30 a.m. - Hard’Ack Challenge: The New England Nordic Ski Association championship series 10k begins at 9:45 a.m. The 5K race begins at 10:30 a.m.
11 a.m. to noon - Snowshoe trek with Lille: Register online
11 a.m. to noon - Sugar on snow
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Family activities and kids games, includes tunnels, snowman toss, snowy obstacle course, a visit from the recreation department’s Winter Carnival bear and a scavenger hunt
Noon to 12:30 p.m. - Human dog sled races: Parents pull children in sleds
12:30 p.m. - Duct Tape Derby registration
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. - Winter wilderness walk
1 to 3 p.m. - Horse-drawn sleigh rides: Register at the event
2 p.m. - Duct Tape Derby: sponsored by New England Federal Credit Union
5 p.m. - Live music by The Barn Rats
6:30 p.m. - Fireworks
Both days will also feature a cash bar, music, a bonfire on the patio, snack bar, sledding, skiing and snowboarding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.